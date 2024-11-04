Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia vs. Baylor
Next week's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears will kick off at 4 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday afternoon.
Baylor is on a bye this week but is one of the hotter teams in the Big 12, winning three straight over the likes of Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU. In the three-game winning streak, the Bears have been clicking on all cylinders offensively, averaging 44.7 points per game. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been terrific since taking over the starting role. He's completed 59.5% of his passes on the season while throwing for 1,783 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is 3-2 against the Bears and has won the past two meetings. In last year's win in Waco, quarterback Garrett Greene completed 16-of-25 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns while also adding another 103 yards and two scores with his feet. Jahiem White rushed for 133 yards and had the game-winning touchdown reception on a 29-yard wheel route up the sideline.
