WVU Needs Jimmori Robinson to Be a Game Wrecker This Week vs. Utah
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said last week that he expected bandit Jimmori Robinson to get anywhere between 25-30 snaps in his debut last week against Kansas, and he was spot on. Robinson appeared in 26 defensive snaps in the 41-10 loss to the Jayhawks, and while he didn't get in the stat sheet, his presence was felt.
That presence did cause one false start, and he nearly got his hand on a pass out in the flat. There were, however, some plays he'd like to have back, including the touchdown to running back Leshon Williams on a wheel route.
“I think that he tried to get off the rock, on the passer," WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley said. "We’ve got to win in a couple of those situations one-on-one. And then still had a couple of busts. Gave up the touchdown on the one… we worked that in practice, that same call, same thing. Did it in the walk through and then we got a bad read. We were looking in the backfield and need to find the wheel route instead. Obviously, that was a big play in the game. Just the discipline of playing the position and getting those reps.
“I still think he’s getting comfortable in the defense. It’s one thing to sit in meetings and see it, and it’s another thing to go out and execute. I think as he gets more reps in the system, he’ll just play better and better. Obviously, it’s good to have him back and hopefully this week will be another step towards that.”
This week, the Mountaineers will have to find creative ways to get pressure on Utah QB Devon Dampier. This is probably the best offensive line they'll see all year, and Dampier is just as slippery as Jalon Daniels was a week ago. Blitzing him isn't necessarily a good idea, though, as Dampier has carved teams up when doing so, completing 32-of-38 pass attempts for 336 yards and four touchdowns. When not blitzed, his completion percentage drops to 64.8%. It'll be key that Robinson and the others who make up West Virginia's front push the pocket force Dampier to throw it into tight windows with seven in coverage.
