Score Predictions for West Virginia's Big 12 Home Opener vs. Utah
Will West Virginia bounce back this week after the 31-point loss to Kansas and stun Utah? Our staff picks are in!
Schuyler Callihan: Utah 27, West Virginia 14
Last week, I loved the matchup versus Kansas on paper, but obviously not the situation. This week, I love the situation, but not the matchup on paper.
Utah is coming off a deflating loss to Texas Tech, where they let things get away from them in the final eight minutes or so of the fourth quarter. Now, they have to make the long trip to Morgantown against a team that just lost by 31 in its Big 12 opener — this is a potential flat spot for the Utes.
West Virginia will return home after a loss that dropped them back to reality after the Pitt win, which means this bunch should be dialed in all week.
All that said, I struggle to see how the Mountaineers muster up enough offense to do more than hang around in this game. I believe the defense will return to form, particularly against the run, but they'll need some help.
Honestly, the quarterback situation shouldn't bother anyone. It's the lack of available depth at running back that is problematic, in addition to the continued lackluster play along the offensive line. This defensive front is one of the best WVU will see all year, and that group has to be foaming at the mouth watching tape of West Virginia's o-line.
The Mountaineers hang with the Utes until a late fourth quarter score creates separation.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 16, Utah 13
West Virginia and Utah opened their Big 12 Conference with lopsided losses. The Mountaineers were in the game until the opening kickoff of the second half. Although they lost their chance to capture momentum in the second quarter. Utah, on the other hand, only trailed three to Texas Tech early in the fourth quarter before the wheel fell off and the Red Raiders rolled to victory.
In the first three games of the season, Utah allowed a combined 25 points and rolled to an average margin of victory of 37.3 points. Obviously, the drastic turn in fortunes in the league opener could be an indication of how good Texas Tech is. However, it’s also just one game, and a bad quarter may not be a sign of things to come.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier leads a Utah offense ranked fourth in the Big 12 in total yards. The Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year leads the team in rushing (56.3), but a pair of bruising running backs, Wayshawn Parker (53.5 ypg) and NaQuari Rogers (47.3 ypg) are not far behind.
The Utah defense has always been stout under head coach Kyle Whittingham. The unit allows 289.0 total yards and 14.8 points per game. West Virginia has struggled on the road offensively, putting up 10 points in each of the two road games. Yet, when needed most at home against Pitt, they scored 17 unanswered points to capture the win.
The Mountaineers may be without starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol with a lingering foot injury. Without other key starters, running back Jahiem White, receiver Jaden Bray, and, coming into the matchup, questionable is starting center Landon Livingston and running back Tye Edwards.
The defense, on the other hand, has played well enough to win on the two road games. They have not been dominant, but the complete turnaround from a season ago has been a breath of fresh air, and playing in front of rabid Mountaineer fans has turned the unit up a notch. This looks like a defensive battle coming into the game, and the lack of offensive options is becoming bleak. Nonetheless, I suspect the Mountaineers will continue to play well at home.
The defense will keep the Utes from seeing the end zone often, and although the offense may get off to a slow start, I suspect they will do enough to give WVU a chance.
I believe the value of playing at Mountaineer Field has increased dramatically under Rich Rodriguez. Maybe it’s nostalgia that’s brought a raucous crowd back to Morgantown, but it could prove vital to getting the Mountaineers bowl eligible, and it continues against Utah. The defense will keep the Mountaineers within striking distance while big plays late in the action from the likes of Cam Vaughn or Rodney Gallagher push WVU past Utah, 16-13.
Zach Campbell: Utah 17, West Virginia 14
The OT comeback against Pitt seems like a year ago already.
West Virginia got absolutely boat-raced last week in Lawrence, and the 41-10 final box score was, sadly, not as close as it looked.
The Mountaineers were already addled by injuries, and that was before Nicco Marchiol’s foot injury reared its head. There’s even some buzz that Marchiol may have taken his last snap in Morgantown, which just makes a bad situation worse, and, given the offensive line play has been nothing short of dreary the last few weeks, it really is anyone’s guess who is a) playing QB and b) who is carrying the ball.
Meanwhile, Utah also lost in a fairly lopsided fashion last week (to a ranked Texas Tech), but the Utes are a consistently tough out and have fared far better on the offensive side of the ball. Kyle Whittingham’s offense is averaging 37.5 ppg this season, and, defensively, the Utes have played bulwark football with the exception of a 2nd half collapse against the Red Raiders.
I know it’s an advantage playing in front of the Maniacs at home, but this team is banged up. Rich Rodriguez can scheme all he wants, but you have to have the right pieces on the board. I think Zac Alley’s defense will keep this game in reach, but Utah’s just a more complete team.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Needs Jimmori Robinson to Be a Game Wrecker This Week vs. Utah
WVU's Two Young QBs Are Creating Buzz Behind the Scenes — Here’s What We Know
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Utah Preview + Prediction
Four Mountaineers Listed as Questionable for Pivotal Matchup vs. Utah
Don’t Let the Numbers Fool You, Jaylen Henderson Can Throw Better Than You Think