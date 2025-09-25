Four Mountaineers Listed as Questionable for Pivotal Matchup vs. Utah
This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to get on track against Utah, which is also looking to bounce back after falling to Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener last weekend.
Late last night, both the Mountaineers and Utes submitted their initial injury report for this week's game to the league office.
West Virginia
OUT: RB Jahiem White, WR Jaden Bray, S Julien Horton, OL Cooper Young
DOUBTFUL: RB Cyncir Bowers, C Landen Livingston
QUESTIONABLE: RB Tye Edwards, QB Nicco Marchiol, LB Ben Bogle, TE Jacob Barrick
PROBABLE: S Darrian Lewis, WR Preston Fox
Utah
OUT: S Rabbit Evans, WR Daidren Zipperer, TE Hunter Andrews, S Josh Sovereign, OL Isaiah Garcia
DOUBTFUL: DE Paul Fitzgerald, DT Aliki Vimahi
PROBABLE: WR Mana Carvalho
My two cents
What happens at running back for the Mountaineers? I figured Bowers would be unlikely to go after getting walloped in Lawrence just a few days ago, but Edwards is the key here. If he's healthy, that could completely change the dynamic for this offense. Not only does he run hard, but he can shake off tackles, which is something the other backs have struggled to do in the first four games of the season.
Marchiol being questionable is noteworthy, but in my opinion, the lack of depth at running back is way more concerning. If WVU has trouble running it, the offense has zero chance of moving the ball consistently. Jaylen Henderson and maybe even another quarterback would probably be in line for playing time this week, even if Marchiol were healthy. Multiple quarterbacks have played in all four games this season. The bigger concern is at running back.
The good news is Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer is no longer listed on the report, indicating he could be closer to making his Mountaineer debut. If he is available, that'll give WVU another option alongside Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, Andre Devine, and possibly Edwards.
The next injury update will be released at 10 p.m. ET tonight.
