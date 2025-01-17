WVU to Sport Throwback Uniforms vs. Iowa State as Part of Jerry West Day
Regardless of the result of West Virginia's game with No. 2 Iowa State, Saturday will be a special day for Mountaineer fans. The team will be honoring the life of the legendary Jerry West, who passed away on July 12th, 2024.
The entire day will be centered around remembering "The Logo," with fans receiving a memorial pennant, a Jerry West collection of licensed merchandise being available for purchase inside the WVU Team Shop, numerous videos that pay tribute to his legacy, and even on the court with the players wearing throwback uniforms, replicating the look the Mountaineers wore when West suited up for WVU from 1958-60. A reveal of the uniforms will be posted on the basketball team's social media account either later today or prior to the game on Saturday.
The Chelyan, West Virginia native is not only one of the greatest players in basketball history but one of the best front office executives as well. After his playing days and a short yet successful stint as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, West served as the GM of the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies and as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Last April, it was announced that West would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time. He was previously inducted as a player in 1979 and then as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team in 2010. He's the only three-time enshrinee in the Hall of Fame's history.
