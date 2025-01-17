Just Two West Virginia Football Alums Remain in the NFL Playoffs
This year's divisional round of the NFL playoffs isn't full of former West Virginia Mountaineers, but there are two who are still on the quest for a Super Bowl ring - cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tony Fields II.
Douglas, in his first full season with the Buffalo Bills, will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS/Paramount+.
In 15 games this season, Douglas recorded 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five passes defended. He's still waiting to notch that first interception of the season, which is a bit unusual for him. In each of his previous three seasons, Douglas reeled in at least four picks. If the Bills win, they'll advance to the AFC Championship game, playing the winner of Kansas City/Houston.
As for Fields, he's now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He injured his ankle in the first week of the season with the Cleveland Browns, who placed him on injured reserve and then eventually waived him in October. Fields signed to the Rams' practice squad and has been there ever since, having yet to earn a call-up and appear in a game.
In parts of four seasons with the Browns, Fields totaled 88 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one forced fumble, one pass defended, and one tackle for loss. The Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS/Paramount+. And yes, if the Rams go on to win the Super Bowl, Fields will get a ring.
Former Mountaineers who have won a Super Bowl
LB Chuck Howley (Dallas Cowboys): Super Bowl VI; RB Walt Easley (San Francisco 49ers): Super Bowl XVI; DE Mike Fox (New York Giants): Super Bowl XXV; QB Jeff Hostetler (New York Giants): Super Bowl XXV; DB Alvoid Mays (Washington Redskins): Super Bowl XVI; DB Mike Logan (Pittsburgh Steelers): Super Bowl XL; DE Bruce Irvin (Seattle Seahawks): Super Bowl XLVIII; RB Wendell Smallwood (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; WR Shelton Gibson (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; CB Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; LB Najee Goode (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; DB Keith Tandy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Super Bowl LV.
