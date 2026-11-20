Everyone knew that this would be a very challenging week for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers — a group that is still learning how to play together and play in this system. Playing three NCAA Tournament teams in three consecutive days, two of which are top-11 teams, will, without question, benefit them in the long run.

Leaving Las Vegas with a close loss to No. 11 Kansas and a competitive battle for much of the second half against No. 1 Florida was not the goal, obviously. But this early in the season, it's a major positive for this new group.

"I like our team. I really do. I'm not into moral victories," Hodge said. "I felt like we should have won the game yesterday. I felt like we should have won the game today. Nobody can tell me otherwise. But the truth is you got to be able to execute for high periods of times against good teams, and we’re not…we didn’t do that well enough yesterday or today.

“Some really, really good film and experience against three NCAA Tournament teams for sure, two national championship contender-type teams, and the expectation would be not to get on the floor with these guys and play 'em close and compete, and you try hard. The expectation is you win these games when you get in these moments, and that will be the expectation moving forward."

To play that well against those three teams without having really figured a lot out yet is promising for what this season could become. The more ball these guys play together, the better they will get. And from here on out, at least until the Big 12 Conference tournament, you won't be playing these highly ranked/quality teams in back-to-back situations where you don't have your legs.

To me, that is probably the most impressive thing coming out of the Florida game. Even after the miserable start, they could have folded like a two-dollar lawn chair, and yet they kept battling. WVU was able to make it a one-possession game at one point despite not playing up to its full potential, simply because of fatigue.

The Mountaineers are going to have several opportunities before Big 12 play begins to boost their resume, and it all starts with their next game on Black Friday against North Carolina in Charlotte. With over a week off from games, it should be a refreshed group that now knows how to play in these types of games.

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