REPORT: SEC Unanimously Votes to Invite Texas, Oklahoma

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 of their intentions to leave the conference and join the SEC. The two schools sent a joint letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey formally signifying their interest in becoming members of the SEC.

Thursday evening, the SEC presidents unanimously voted 14-0 to officially extend invitations to Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference, per Brett McMurphy of Stadium. The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Friday to officially accept the invitations. Both schools are contractually obligated to remain members of the Big 12 until 2025 but that doesn't seem to be likely. If the schools were to leave for the SEC any year prior to 2025, they would each owe the Big 12 roughly $80 million in exit fees. However, if the remaining eight Big 12 institutions begin bolting to other conferences, it could relieve Texas and Oklahoma of their exit fees.

The SEC presidents voting in favor of Texas and Oklahoma isn't that surprising and was expected. However, most thought the vote would be 13-1 with the one no stemming from Texas A&M, who voiced their frustrations of the situation last week. A&M AD Ross Bjork stated that he wanted A&M to be the only school from the state of Texas in the SEC because it gives them their own identity. Surprisingly enough, A&M voted in favor of inviting two former Big 12 foes.

