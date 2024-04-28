Breaking: Charlotte DB Transfer Dontez Fagan Commits to West Virginia
Sunday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff picked up third commitment of the weekend, This one, however, will be able to make an impact this fall as Charlotte defensive back Dontez Fagan announced on X that he will finish his career in a Mountaineer uniform.
Fagan began his collegiate career at the D-II level at Central Oklahoma. In three years there, he saw minimal playing time and recorded 14 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. He then went the JUCO route spending one year at Independence C.C. in Kansas which he parlayed into an opportunity at Charlotte. In his lone season with the 49ers, Fagan tallied 21 tackles, five pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.
He becomes the fifth defensive back transfer this offseason for West Virginia, joining Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern), Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern), Ayden Garnes (Duquesne), and TJ Crandall (Colorado State).
Fagan will have one year of eligibility remaining.