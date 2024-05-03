Eduardo Andre Officially Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia men's basketball program officially added a new member on Friday morning, announcing the signing of Fresno State transfer forward Eduardo Andre.
"Eduardo is a big addition to our program," head coach Darian DeVries said in a press release. "He will give us terrific rim protection on the defensive end. Offensively, he will bolster our frontcourt. He really runs well and fits in great with our transition game."
Andre, a native of Luanda, Angola, spent the majority of his formative years in London, England before moving over to the United States. He began his collegiate career at Nebraska, spending two years there where he appeared in 50 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. In two seasons at Fresno State, Eduardo averaged 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the field.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
