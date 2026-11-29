West Virginia has decided to fire defensive coordinator Zac Alley and will have to find a replacement fairly quickly.

Who could it be? There might be some names you've heard on our list, and some you may not. Let's dive in with our initial list, which is simply based on connecting the dots. We will add/subtract from this list as we gather more information.

Names that make sense

Joe Klanderman (Baylor)

Klanderman was the defensive coordinator at Kansas State from 2020-23, the same time that current WVU GM Chuck Lillie was on staff with the Wildcats. Klanderman had a bunch of success there, with a top-65 defense in three of his four seasons. And then this year at Baylor, they ranked 75th, and he took over as the interim head coach when Dave Aranda got fired.

Mike Mutz (Georgia Southern)

Year one was pretty rough for Mutz at Stephen F. Austin, but he got things turned around in a hurry, helping the Lumberjacks to 18 wins over the span of the next two years, playing really good defense. This year, in his first year at Georgia Southern, Mutz has led the defense to 19th overall in yards per game allowed. They currently rank 23rd in rushing defense and 23rd against the pass.

Mike MacIntyre (Oregon State)

MacIntyre has been in the business for a long time and has had much better results as a defensive coordinator than as a head coach. He's had stops at Duke, San Jose State, Colorado, Ole Miss, where he was on staff with Rich Rod in 2019, and Memphis. Early in his career, he spent a handful of years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. Oregon State has had its fair share of defensive struggles this year, but I think it's more of a talent issue than anything.

Todd Grantham (UAB)

If WVU wanted to go the super-experienced route, Grantham could be another option. He got his start with Virginia Tech and Michigan State in the 1990s before heading to the NFL, where he spent time with the Colts, Texans, Browns, and Cowboys, and was even the DC for Cleveland from 2005-07. At the collegiate level, he's been a defensive coordinator or Co-DC at Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Florida, Oklahoma State, and now UAB. He knows what a successful defense looks like and what is needed to play high-level football in the Power Four. This year at UAB, he has the Blazers among the best defenses in the country, ranking 21st nationally.

Names you may see, but not likely

Luke Olson (Louisiana Tech)

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Olson has the Bulldogs playing really good football this year, ranking 38th in total defense and are top-50 in most statistical categories. Olson was Rich Rod’s defensive coordinator in 2024, ironically replacing Zac Alley, who had left for Oklahoma. He had a brief stint at Tulsa as well before taking the job at Jax State. While he does have ties to Rich Rod, I’m not sure it matters as much as others, considering they were only together for a year and that one season didn't go swimmingly.

Jahmile Addae (Miami Dolphins)

Addae is well thought of at the next level, and some folks that I have talked to believe he could end up being a defensive coordinator in the NFL at some point down the road. If that is his ultimate goal, I’m not sure a return to college would be likely, even if it were WVU and Rich Rod, someone he has played for and coached with. I personally don't see this happening for a lot of reasons, but never say never, right?

Andy Avalos (TCU)

Avalos did a heck of a job this season with the Frogs, owning the second-best defense in the Big 12 and the 32nd-best nationally. The problem? He is going to have a ton of suitors, and I'm not sure it makes a ton of sense for Avalos to come to a place where he has no ties and is facing a near-complete flip.

Spence Nowinsky (New Mexico)

I almost threw this in the below tier because he may have an opportunity to follow Jason Eck to a Power Four job this offseason, or have interest from other Power Four programs. West Virginia should be among those that take a look, considering he guided the No. 1 defense in the nation.

Outside of the box

Jay Vilai (Buffalo Bills)

Vilai was the co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma (I know, too soon). And while he comes from the same Brent Venables tree as Alley, he's also had stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rutgers, Texas, Alabama, and now the Bills as the cornerbacks coach. This is probably a little too early, considering Vilai has never been a full-time DC, and I'm not sure that's the direction you want to go in right now, especially with a guy coming from a similar background.

Very outside of the box

Tony Gibson (Marshall)

There's a reason this category is labeled "outside the box." Do I expect Gibson to leave Marshall after two years? No. That said, he's 12-12 after two years and has had to fire both coordinators, putting the direction of the program in a tough spot. Rich Rod and Gibson have known each other for a long time, and maybe they can come together to help each other out. Again, this is the longest of long shots and more of me just thinking out loud here.

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