After two seasons in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley is being relieved of his duties.

This was an expected move as the Mountaineers ranked at or near the bottom of most statistical categories in 2026, finishing the year 137th out of 138 FBS schools in total defense (498.2 yards per game).

The frustration had been mounting throughout the season, and rightfully so. West Virginia's offense has been one of the most explosive units in the country, and everyone can see that even with a bad defense, this team would have been in Big 12 title contention, i.e., Texas Tech, which had the 109th-ranked defense entering the final week of the season. An average defense would have made them incredibly difficult to beat.

Why it didn't work

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Supporting staff

Whether you believe it or not, Alley is a good defensive mind; he just didn't surround himself with experienced assistants, especially those who had stops at other Power Four programs. Deke Adams is the only one who has that type of resume, while a couple of others spent one or two years at the P4 level, one of which was in an assistant position coach role.

The constant poor angles, technique, bad eyes, and knowing where to be on the field have a lot to do with coaching. The players hold part of that responsibility as well, but nothing was fixed, and the product actually regressed as the season went on.

Several swing and misses in the portal

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I'm not going to single out certain players, but there were a bunch of whiffs on guys this past offseason, some of whom were starters and came nowhere close to meeting expectations, and then some who were expected to contribute and either didn't play at all or were very limited.

You are never going to bat 1.000 in recruiting, be it at the high school level, JUCO, or the transfer portal, but too many swings and misses can lead to what we saw this season — the worst defense in Power Four football by a country mile.

This isn't all on Zac, either. Several others have their hand in personnel decisions, but the fact of the matter is that Alley was responsible for the defense and was unable to find any solutions.

What to expect in the next DC hire

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The young up-and-comer route did not work for West Virginia, so I think it's safe to say we can go ahead and rule out coaches with similar profiles to the guy who replaces Alley. Who could that be? Stay tuned for that. I will throw together a story on some names that would fit/could make sense.

But beyond having someone who has been there and done that, I believe we will also see Rich Rod hire someone who has a clear identity. How many times this season did we hear him talk about just wanting his defense to find something to hang its hat on instead of trying to do a million things and outsmart everyone with a new look every single week?

In the transfer portal era, it's going to be incredibly challenging to have that multiple of a defense where you are presenting something entirely new (or close to it) that often. There has to be a strong base defense in place, and then some sub-packages that can change things up to give a different look. The last thing you want is your defense thinking too much, and that was certainly the case this season with 11 new starters.

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