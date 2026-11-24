The 2026 season has been more than frustrating for West Virginia fans, coaches, players, and everyone involved. In fact, frustrating may be putting it lightly.

Last week, at the end of the game against Houston, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez let some of that frustration spill out, and rightfully so after giving up a first down and then not having the right field goal block play on. The camera panned to Rodriguez yelling in Zac Alley's direction, and it's something that the head coach admitted he shouldn't have done.

This was after the WVU defense gave up a critical first down



Rich Rod was letting Zac Alley hear it pic.twitter.com/BEnDMC9PdU — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 21, 2026

"It's all good," Rodriguez said Tuesday when asked about his relationship with Alley. "I shouldn't yell like that and lose my temper. I should be more composed. I can get kind of emotional I guess in games, so just an emotional moment. Things like that go viral now, so I guess I shouldn't get mad at anything, at least outwardly."

Alley was also asked about his relationship with the head coach and talked about the moment on the sideline, stating, “I have a great relationship with Coach (Rodriguez). Listen, in this business, I’ve never worked anywhere where there’s not competitiveness, and you get tempers flaring, and you get mad at each other — that’s nothing that’s new, and it will never go away. We all want to win. We’re all competitive, and when it comes down to it, I want to win too. Obviously, I don’t really yell at Coach Rod; it goes the other way around, but I yell at my coaches. We get after it in the staff rooms and things like that, so if you can’t take the heat, you can’t work in this business.”

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This isn't the first time a head coach was super animated on the sidelines, and it won't be the last. It's nothing personal; it's just emotions showing in the heat of the moment.

All that being said, so many games that could have gone the other way if the Mountaineer defense was able to come up with an extra stop or two — three losses coming by one score and in those games, WVU 40.3 points on offense.

Zac Alley's unit ranks toward the bottom of the FBS in most statistical categories, including total defense, where they sit 137th out of 138 teams. Everyone understands that things have to be fixed on that side of the ball, and with the season nearing its end, there's a lot of speculation about Alley's future in Morgantown.

He talked about it today during his weekly press conference.

"Absolutely," he said when asked if he wants to return. "My family loves it here. I enjoy working here. I love our players. I think, obviously we got to get better. I'm not naive to how the season's gone. I've had a lot of years where we've been really good, and this was just not one of them. We tried a lot of different things, and for whatever reason, it hasn't gone well on our side of the ball, and I take full accountability for that. At the end of the day, I'm the leader...it falls on me to get us ready to play and get us in situations to be successful, and we haven't done that well enough. If you make three more stops on defense, we probably win three more games. I mean, it is what it is, and I'm aware of that. I haven't had any conversations like that, and that's not really something we do during the season, no matter what it is, but I obviously enjoy being here. I expect to be back all the time. I think that's my mindset every single day I show up."

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