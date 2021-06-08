BREAKING: 2022 OL Maurice Hamilton Commits to West Virginia

The first weekend of official visits is already paying off in big dividends. Moments ago, class of 2022 offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton (6’4”, 345 lbs) of Cleveland, Ohio announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Hamilton chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Purdue, and Toledo.

When asked what WVU did to separate themselves from the others, Hamilton replied, “The visit was amazing. I really enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff and learning my way around campus,” Hamilton told Mountaineer Maven. “The facilities are amazing and it just feels like home. I like the people in the building and have really good relationships with most of the staff.”

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American:

There is plenty to like of new West Virginia offensive line commitment Maurice Hamilton both on and off the field.

First off, any recruit who takes the time to work a commitment edit to Popeyes (the restaurant) on April Fool's Day deserves his due. In true trench fashion, Hamilton is a big personality and a big prospect with true interior pedigree from the mental and physical standpoints. He wants to dominate and often does on Friday nights, ascending to Power 5 prospect status as a result of his junior tape in particular.

Listed at 6'4", 331 pounds, plenty of drive is expected on tape and Hamilton backs that assumption up. There is seemingly a desire to bury the opponent into the turf after every ball is snapped, a mentality that allows for big holes, instant leverage, and power through the second level. Hamilton works with a flat back off the line as a run blocker, despite the height, and wastes little time while initiating contact.

Yes, the weight will need to drop some before the effectiveness translates to the next level, but the motor and aggression pair well despite the gains to be made. Any college coach would rather dial a violent prospect like Hamilton back than have to ramp him up to strength at the point of attack. The desire to get to the assignment is evident throughout the tape, even as a wide and stout pass blocker. Hamilton will need much more reps and mechanical aid with his kick step and redirection ability, but there is always room for a mauler on the offensive interior. Tone-setters don't pick your program on a given day.

Hamilton becomes the 5th member of the 2022 class joining TE Corbin Page, WR Jarel Williams, OL Charlie Katarincic, and OL Sullivan Weidman.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class

Top Recruits That are Visiting WVU This Week

WVU Camp/Visit Dates for June + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.