Entering game 12 of the regular season, roles are very obviously defined, but because of injuries and wanting to get certain players more opportunities before the season comes to a close, we could see a handful of West Virginia backups in larger roles on Friday night against Utah.

QB Scotty Fox Jr.

Things have been trending toward Scotty Fox getting the start this week, with Mike Hawkins Jr. still trying to work his way through a bone bruise on his ankle. Fox has appeared in only two games this season and has completed just 2/6 passes for 27 yards while rushing for 23 yards on six carries. It's going to have to be a pretty simplified gameplan for him, especially against this Utah front seven that can really get after it. This is a good opportunity for Fox to put good tape on film, especially if he decides to leave at season's end.

RB Amari Latimer

We've already seen a pretty good dose of Latimer this season, but with Hawkins likely missing this game, they are going to need to give those carries to someone else, so that is where we insert Latimer. West Virginia is going to have to run the ball effectively to have a shot at the upset, and obviously Cam Cook can't carry the rock 35+ times.

WR Cyrus Traugh

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The Parkersburg native has been getting more burn here of late, making the absolute most of it. Each week, it feels like he is gaining confidence and looking more the part. Utah is probably going to play a bunch of man coverage and really try to disrupt the Mountaineers' main perimeter threats, Prince Strachan and TaRon Francis, so Traugh will need to come through in the quick game, which should be a good portion of the "shot" diet for WVU in this one.

LB Miles Khatri

The true freshman had some really good moments in the win over TCU last month, and I figured that would be the start of him taking things up a notch and seeing more playing time consistently. He saw 13 snaps against Texas Tech, 21 against Kansas, and just four against Houston. Outside of one missed tackle against the Red Raiders. I don't think he's played poorly at all, so I'm not really sure why the opportunities haven't been there for him. Maybe that changes on Friday.

S Jacob Bradford

The LSU transfer didn't see the field until the Cincinnati game, where he logged 15 snaps. The following week against TCU, he was on the field for 68 snaps and played well. He was ruled out for the Texas Tech game and has played a combined 15 snaps over the past two weeks. With how poorly the safeties have played all season, he needs to get an opportunity, not just because you hope to build forward with him in the future — he might be one of the better options back there now.

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