A tough one for West Virginia to close out the season as they will travel to Salt Lake City to face the No. 2 team in the country, the undefeated Utah Utes.

With only five wins under their belt, it's a far-from-ideal situation for the Mountaineers, who need to win to become bowl-eligible. And with it being a quick turnaround, there's a chance Mike Hawkins Jr. may not be available for this one. We'll monitor that situation throughout the week.

The oddsmakers set the spread pretty high, which was to be expected, regardless of whether West Virginia would have finished the deal against Houston and had Hawkins not gotten injured.

Spread: Utah -19.5

The Utes are an absolute machine, winning six of their 11 games by three or more scores, and one by two scores. Don't be surprised if this line climbs closer to three touchdowns by the time kickoff rolls around, especially if news comes out sometime during the week that Mike Hawkins Jr. is questionable, doubtful, or even ruled out.

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It was not an easy spot for Scotty Fox Jr. to come in by any means, but you could tell in the two quick series he had, how different the offense looks. Perhaps a week of more reps would help, but this isn't an ideal defense to make your first start of the season against, IF that ends up happening. They do rank 104th against the pass, but are salty against the run. Their focus would be on Cam Cook and if they shut him out, it's going to put WVU in a tough spot.

Over/Under: 69.5

While the spread may climb, this could be a number that falls. Again, this solely depends on Hawkins' availability. If he is able to give it a go, then it could turn into a very similar game to the one we just saw against Houston. West Virginia has been an OVER team for much of the season, but three of their last four games finished under the total. The only game that went over was, of course, the shootout with Texas Tech.

WVU and Utah will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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