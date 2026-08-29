7 Things We've Learned About WVU Football During Fall Camp

Fall camp is behind us, and all attention is on the Mountaineers' Week 1 matchup with Coastal Carolina.

With the season set to kick off in exactly one week, I wanted to jot down some things that we learned throughout the month of August. And no, we're not talking quarterbacks. That situation has been decided for quite some time.

Rich Rod is more comfortable with where the team is entering Week 1

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The overall vibe and mood around the program is much different from what it was this time a year ago. Last August, there was a lot of nervousness and frustration, having to teach more than play because of so many players joining the team after spring.

With almost everyone on board since the winter, this group is much further along, which is why Rich Rod hasn't had nearly as many rants throughout fall camp. Plus, this team does the one thing he asks — play hard. They certainly have their deficiencies, some of which will be laid out below, but the effort has been there.

The offensive line is as good as advertised

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It may be a low bar, but this group is worlds better than what we saw at any point in 2025. Once portal recruiting wrapped up, it was easy to see that, on paper, with all of the experience and production those new faces were bringing to Morgantown. But until you go through spring ball and fall camp, you really don't know what you have.

You could make the case that you still don't know until you line up and play someone else, but Rick Trickett has been at this for five decades now and knows when he has talent. He believes there are 11 or 12 in the room that he can trust to put in a game, and I don't believe it's coachspeak either. Trickett's isn't that type of guy, but when you think about it, it's easy to reach that number. Kevin Brown, Nick Krahe, Wes King, Amare Grayson, Carsten Casady, Malik Agbo, Cam Griffin, Landen Livingston, Devin Vass, and Deshawn Woods put you at ten, and he likes a couple of the youngsters as well.

This group FIRES off the ball with purpose. You should be able to notice that right away.

Rotation not settled at corner

West Virginia University defensive back Keyshawn Robinson | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I think we all assume that Chams Diagne and Nick Taylor are going to be the concrete starters, but that could change by Week 3 or 4. The one good thing is that corners coach Rod West isn't short on bodies at the position. They have a plethora of options; it's just about trying to get three to four guys ready to help win games, and right now, that search is still in progress.

My guess is that entering Week 1, Keyshawn Robinson and Kent State transfer Jaire Rawlison would be the first two rotated into the game, but it could also be ChaMarryus Bomar and Da'Mun Allen. It's been the toughest position to figure out. Regardless of what the rotation looks like next Saturday, expect it to be shuffled through non-conference play.

DJ Epps is a difference-maker

DJ Epps

Epps showed in the spring what he was capable of, so that's nothing new. If anything, his play in fall camp has reassured everyone that he is going to be a massive part of this offense. There will be a lot of attention on the outside guys, Jaden Bray and Prince Strachan, but don't be surprised if Epps finishes the season as the team leader in either receptions or yards. He is legit.

The shiftiness and ability to make people miss are what make him so dynamic. Don't be fooled, though. He's not just a receiver who does damage in space. Epps can make contested catches and be weaponized over the middle of the field.

Josh Aisosa is a playable option at center

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Wes King is projected to start at center, but Josh Aisosa has moved in there to get some reps and has looked the part. Ideally, King holds down the fort this season and then hands over the keys to Aisosa in 2027.

If either guard (Krahe or Grayson) goes down with an injury, we could see Aisosa slide into center, and King go to guard. Backup guards Devin Vass and Cam Griffin will be in the plans as well, but Aisosa's athleticism is perfect for a center in this offense, and King has spent the majority of his career at guard. Barring injury, though, I would expect the interior will be Krahe, King, and Grayson.

Some concerns along the defensive line

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We've talked about the lack of overall size the Mountaineers have along the defensive line before, and it's something Rich Rod has pointed out as well. They will get bigger over time, but right now, they are going to have to rely on their twitch and athleticism to make things happen, particularly against big, physical offensive lines.

The other part of this, though, which is probably the bigger concern, is that there isn't a ton of experience with this group. Outside of Zeke Durham-Campbell, they have some big question marks. Yes, Nate Gabriel and Corey McIntyre Jr. have played, but not in a full-time starting role. Jaylen Thomas, Darius Wiley, and KJ Henson are making the jump up from JUCO, and there are several youngsters trying to push for playing time.

I say there are concerns for this group, mainly because we don't know what their ceiling or floor is at this point in time. It doesn't mean they are going to be the weak link of the defense; it's just so many unknowns.

Three legit options at WILL linebacker

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Ben Cutter is back for year four, and because of his experience in the system, you would think you could put his name in Sharpie as the starter. But with the emergence of redshirt freshman Cam Torbor, I'm not sure I would even pencil Cutter's name in as the starter.

Right now, I have Torbor as the projected starter with Cutter and an Illinois transfer splitting snaps as the backup. All three will play, and it's entirely possible Cutter sees some time at the MIKE as well, but there's a chance Cutter is the third name listed on the depth chart if/when WVU releases one.