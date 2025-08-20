BREAKING: A Decision Has Been Made on the Eligibility of Four WVU Football Players
After months of not knowing if they would be able to play football for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington have an answer.
According to Sam C. Ehrlich, the West Virginia District Court granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to the four players, making them eligible for the 2025 season.
RB Tye Edwards
Edwards has bounced around quite a bit in his career, but comes to WVU from Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back rushed for 1,022 yards and six touchdowns last season. Last month, his junior college head coach, Drew Dallas, gave us a little scout on him.
“Number one, how big he is just eye-catching right off the bat. But I think what he does at the size is really impressive. He’s not going to be limited to one aspect of the game, by any means. He can do it all. I think his versatility really expands what he’s capable of bringing to that program. He catches it really well out of the backfield. He’s good in the screen game, out in the flats. He’s a super powerful runner, but he’s also fast. You mix that speed and that power together — he’s got some tools to him. He’s a big-time back."
WR Jeffrey Weimer
The Idaho State transfer is coming off the best season of his career, hauling in 75 receptions for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to suiting up for the Bengals, he played at City College of San Francisco and UNLV.
DL Jimmori Robinson
Robinson is a game-changer. The Mountaineers wanted to get an elite pass rusher in the transfer portal and achieved that by snagging the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Last season at UTSA, he recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.
S Justin Harrington
Harrington has spent time at Oklahoma and Washington, but unfortunately, has not been able to reach his full potential due to injuries. He saw limited action in his one season with the Huskies, posting three tackles.
