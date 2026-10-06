Alley Admits WVU is Doing Too Much: 'It's Simple to Say That It Ain't F------ Worked'

When the West Virginia defense takes the field this year, it's usually a pretty good time to get up, go to the bathroom, get a snack, flip through the channels to see other scores, etc. It's a tough watch, especially since Big 12 play began.

The Mountaineers have allowed 86 points and 1,186 yards of total offense in two Big 12 games. Breaking news here: That ain't going to cut it.

Trying to figure out the root of the issue isn't easy because, really, it seems like a bunch of things — poor coaching, too much installed, lack of talent, bad game plans, and so on.

One of the things that Rich Rodriguez has been saying dating all the way back to the spring is that they have been doing too much, and I do believe that is a major part of what is going wrong. I mean, just two weeks ago, Zac Alley asked a brand new defense to play dime, which is something they hadn't done in their first three games, and of course, they got torched.

His defense is complex, and it shows when you have this many newcomers. He absolutely has to trim it down, and he is well aware of that.

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

"A lot this week," Alley said when asked how much he has to simplify things. "I think we got to cut it down and make sure we can at least line up and fit inside zone."

Alley did not hold back when another question was asked regarding trimming things down, stating, "Not that hard this week. I think we're the worst defense in college football. So, it's pretty simple to say that it ain't f------ worked. So, I don't plan to keep doing the same thing over and over again. That seems like insanity. We'll cut it down and make sure they can execute."

Well, the Mountaineers aren't dead last, but they're close. 133rd nationally, to be exact, which IS dead last among Power Four teams. Stuffing the run game is something that Alley is emphasizing to his unit this week, even though they are facing a dynamic passing attack with Noah Fifita.

"Well, we got to stop the run first. Misfit gaps, not reading our keys- just the basic things that we worked on through fall camp and have to translate to the games, and obviously they're not right now. If you let them run the ball on you, you got no shot of stopping anything else."

To Alley's credit, he did take full responsibility for the defense's issues and did not point the finger at the players.

"I think we are talented enough to be a lot better than we are, so that's on myself and the coaches. We've got to get these guys to play to their ability level. I don't expect every guy to be an All-American every play, but to at least be the best version of themself every day and every play they're in; that's what we need and to maximize their ability level. We're certainly not playing to what the talent level is."