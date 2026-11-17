The next two weeks to two months are going to be huge for the West Virginia football program.

They have a lot of work to do in terms of roster retention, high school recruiting, making tweaks to the staff, and, of course, finding some help in the transfer portal.

I've noticed in recent weeks that there is this feeling that WVU can only do one of two things: keep Mike Hawkins Jr. or let him walk and infuse money into the defense.

It's not a one-or-the-other type of situation. West Virginia is expected to be somewhere in the top six or so, pushing toward the top third of the Big 12 in roster spend, per AD Wren Baker .

Hawkins isn't going to take some sort of discount to stay at WVU, and let's be honest, neither would you. At the same time, he isn't going to make some sort of LeBron James-style decision and go to the highest bidder.

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It's really not about the money. The main thing is that he is in a situation where he can win and develop to make it to the NFL. The Mountaineers are going to have to offer what his value is and lay out their plan to take the next step together. They can do this while also putting money into the defense.

Even with the 137th-ranked defense in the country, you don't need to pour millions and millions and millions of dollars into the defense.

As Rich Rod said on his radio show on Monday, they're not going to be able to go out and buy a starter from an SEC team. But that doesn't mean there aren't quality players out there. There are, and the majority of them aren't going to demand seven figures. Heck, you may even get some quality contributors that won't even cost six figures.

It all comes down to evaluation, relationships, and creating an attractive situation. This is also why retaining Hawkins is important. If he returns to WVU, you're naturally going to have access to players that you didn't have before because they want to be on a team that already has a dynamic offense.

The idea of letting Hawkins walk, replacing him with a "cheaper" option, and throwing a bunch of money toward the defense has never been something WVU has considered. They want Hawkins to finish his career as a Mountaineer and believe they have the resources to retain him while also correcting things on the defensive side of the ball.

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