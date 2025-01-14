Another Transfer QB for WVU? Evaluating Where Each QB Stands Entering the Offseason
Just when you thought West Virginia was done adding to the quarterback room, Rich Rodriguez went out and scooped up former Florida/Charlotte quarterback Max Brown.
This means that the Mountaineers will have five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for spring ball - Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, and freshman Scotty Fox, who enrolled this month.
Where does each of the five stand at this very moment? I've got some thoughts.
Tier 1 - Battling for QB1
Players: Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson.
There may be a dark horse in this race, but I truly believe it's going to be either Marchiol or Henderson starting for the Mountaineers this season. Don't be fooled by Henderson's past numbers, Henderson is talented. He suffered a fracture to his non-throwing arm, which required surgery last offseason. When given opportunities, he's looked the part. Between him and Marchiol, Henderson has the upper hand in mobility which is needed in this Rich Rodriguez offense.
That being said, Marchiol is more athletic than his rushing totals would suggest. He's never going to be the running threat Garrett Greene was, but he can make up for it with his arm. As far as arm strength is concerned, Marchiol probably sits atop the room.
It's going to be a close battle and one that may go up until the final week before the season-opener versus Robert Morris. Marchiol has the edge for now, but Henderson will be right on his tail and could surpass him with a solid spring.
Tier 2 - Backup role
Players: Max Brown.
The Charlotte transfer, in my opinion, is essentially this year's version of Ryder Burton. He provides the Mountaineers with some insurance at the most important position, which allows Rodriguez to be just as aggressive with his play-calling if Henderson/Marchiol get hurt. Brown battled a thumb injury on his throwing hand this season, causing him to miss a month of action. The 46% completion percentage is hard to look at, but the thumb injury certainly played a factor. He's much better than his numbers from the 2024 season would indicate. However, I'm not so sure he'll be in the conversation for the starting job. Instead, he'll likely be QB3.
Tier 3 - In development stage
Players: Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox.
At some point in their respective careers, Wilkins and Fox will be battling for the starting job in Morgantown. That won't be this season, though. Wilkins is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, but he has a lot to clean up before he's ready to operate the offense at full capacity. There's a reason why Rodriguez added two veteran quarterbacks through the transfer portal. Wilkins and Fox need time to develop, and that's okay.
