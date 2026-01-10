Another Trenches Win: All-Conference USA Lineman Chooses WVU

West Virginia University offensive line coach Rick Trickett collected his fifth commitment on Saturday evening, as offensive lineman Amare Grayson announced his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Grayson arrives in Morgantown after an impressive two-year run at Jacksonville State, quickly establishing himself as one of Conference USA’s most reliable interior linemen. During the 2025 season, he started all 14 games—13 at right guard and one at left tackle—earning All-Conference USA honors. He played a key role in powering the nation’s fifth-ranked rushing offense, which averaged 246.7 yards per game, while helping clear lanes for NCAA rushing leader, and WVU commit, Cameron Cook

As a true freshman in 2024, Grayson appeared in all 14 games and made eight starts at guard. He was named to Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team and earned his first career start against Kennesaw State on Oct. 4. That season, Grayson graded out as the team’s third-best pass blocker with a 97.8% effectiveness rate, allowing zero sacks across 224 pass-blocking snaps. He also helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for the No. 2 rushing attack in the FBS.

A native of Stockbridge, Georgia, Grayson was a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.com coming out of Stockbridge High School. He earned all-state honors and first-team all-region recognition while leading the Tigers to a 12-3 record and a runner-up finish in the 2023 GHSA Class 4A State Championship. Grayson was also named to the 2023 GPB Sports All-Finals Team. He originally chose Jacksonville State over offers from West Virginia, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, and Western Kentucky.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ross Hodge Details Defensive Adjustment, Belief in Win Over No. 22 Kansas

Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following WVU's Double-Digit Win Over Kansas

Rapid Takeaways After West Virginia Pulls the Upset Over No. 22 Kansas

Former Alabama Speciailist Peter Notaro Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia Signee Requests Release, Signs with Another Big 12 School