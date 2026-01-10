Former Alabama Speciailist Peter Notaro Commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia University football program received it second specialist commitment of the 2026 NCAA Transfer after receiving a pledge from Alabama transfer kicker Peter Notaro.

Notaro served as the backup placekicker and appeared in two games during the season, converting all five of his point-after attempts while handling kickoff duties five times for a combined 317 yards, including two touchbacks last season as a freshman.

Against ULM, Notaro was a perfect 4-for-4 on PATs and added three kickoffs totaling 187 yards with one touchback. In the win over Eastern Illinois, he accumulated 130 yards on two kickoffs, recording a touchback, and also converted his lone extra-point attempt.

A highly regarded specialist coming out of high school, Notaro was rated a five-star recruit by Kohl’s Kicking and ranked as the No. 4 kicking prospect in his class by the organization. He was also listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 8 kicker nationally by ESPN.com. Coached by Art Walker at North Allegheny High School, Notaro was a two-time Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League champion and earned first-team all-conference honors twice.

During his final two prep seasons, he connected on 17 field goals, highlighted by a school-record 53-yard kick as a senior. In addition to football, Notaro competed in soccer with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, playing in the Elite Clubs National League. He chose Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Pitt, and West Virginia.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama).

