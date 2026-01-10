Rapid Takeaways After West Virginia Pulls the Upset Over No. 22 Kansas

West Virginia picked up a massive win on Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 22 Kansas 86-75.

Here are a few thoughts on this one...

B-Lo, that's more like it

Brenen Lorient missed the Iowa State game due to being in concussion protocol, and in his return to the floor against Cincinnati, he showed some major rust, posting just two points and three rebounds. It didn't take him long to find his rhythm this afternoon, particularly on the offensive end. In the first half alone, Lorient had 16 points on 6/8 shooting, including 2/2 from three.

OH-bioha

Against high majors this season, Harlan Obioha has not produced great results, aside from Pitt. This was his best game of the year, in my opinion, regardless of games where he posted better numbers against inferior competition. He came up with some big rebounds, didn't show nearly as much hesitation when going up with the ball, and wasn't overly passive when he did get the ball on the block. For WVU to have any chance in this one, they needed this type of performance out of him.

Flipping the script

Oftentimes in these games against high majors, West Virginia comes out of the gates strong, only to completely fall apart in the second half. This afternoon, they were able to swap out a poor second half for one of their better performances of the year. Defensively, they played connected and communicated, which closed off the paint for Kansas. That connectivity allowed WVU to go on a 22-2 run, erasing an eight-point deficit and turning it into a double-digit lead. Also, Ross Hodge was pressing all the right buttons offensively

Resume boosting win

Coming into this game, West Virginia didn't have a single Quad 1 or 2 win on the season. They've had their opportunities, but let those slip right through their fingers. Beating a Top-25 team and collecting that first Quad 1 win could be what sparks some confidence. They'll have a tall task next week at Houston, but still, this one proves to them that they can hang around with the best in this league when they're dialed in.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Signee Requests Release, Signs with Another Big 12 School

West Virginia vs. No. 22 Kansas Preview & Game Thread

What Does ESPN's Matchup Predictor Say About West Virginia vs. Kansas?

How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 22 Kansas