Projecting the WVU RB Depth Chart Following Jahiem White & Diore Hubbard's Expected Departures

West Virginia's running back room underwent some change on Monday with Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal next month. So, who's left? Who's coming in? Where do they all fit? Here's a depth chart projection, which will certainly change by this time next month.

Starter: Martavious Boswell

I'm leaning on production and experience here with the JUCO star sitting atop this list, for now, I might add. I fully expect the Mountaineers to add another piece via the transfer portal, and one that can push for the top spot. Boswell would have been the fastest back on this past year's roster, and that speed certainly shows up on his game tape.

Primary Backup: Amari Latimer

The soon-to-be true freshman is a handful for opposing defenses. You can't just have one guy bringing him down to the ground; you need to have multiple players flocking to him. As strong as he is, don't overlook his speed. He can run right by you just as well as run through you, although he may not have top-end speed. Regardless of what WVU does in the portal, you can expect Latimer to have a pretty big role.

No. 3: Cyncir Bowers

Bowers may be the most talented of the bunch who can return, but as of now, he's probably the third-best option. The speed is certainly there, and perhaps he'll show more of his abilities next fall behind what should be a much-improved offensive line.

No. 4/Power Back: Lawrence Autry

I'm really interested to see where Autry fits in this group and if he has a role next fall. His size and ability to run in between the tackles make him an intriguing short-yardage option. West Virginia doesn't have many big backs on the roster, so there's a chance he could fill that role, pending a portal addition.

No. 5 Christopher Talley

The same thing goes for Talley, but he won't be vying for the same role, obviously. He's more of a scat back who could see some action later in the season once he gets some reps under his belt. Great speed and elusiveness. Just wonder how game-ready he'll be as a freshman.

No. 6: Clay Ash

To be honest, I'm not sure where Ash fits in, if at all. Maybe he's someone who can be thrown in obvious passing situations to help in pass pro, or can contribute somewhere on special teams.

No. 7: SirPaul Cheeks

The main reason I have Cheeks listed below Ash is due to his injury. He's coming off a torn ACL, won't be fully healed until this summer, and is not an early enrollee. He has a bright future, but needs to get healthy first and foremost, and then start to climb the ladder, which I expect him to do.

The others

Tyler Jacklich, Kannon Katzer, and Andre Devine.

