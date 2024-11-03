Mountaineers Now

Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

The Mountaineers are road dogs for this week's matchup in Cincinnati.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats will meet this upcoming Saturday after going through a much-needed bye week. The winner of this game keeps their hopes for a spot in the Big 12 title game alive, although it's still a longshot.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under currently sits at 56.5.

West Virginia Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of West Virginia's last seven games played.

The total has gone OVER in six of West Virginia's last seven road games.

West Virginia is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Cincinnati.

The Mountaineers have won four of their last five games played in the month of November.

West Virginia has won six of the last eight games played against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games played.

The total has remained UNDER in five of the Bearcats' last seven games.

The total has remainder UNDER in six of Cincinnati's last nine games played against West Virginia.

Cincinnati is 1-4 straight up in their last five games played in the month of November.

The Bearcats are 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 games played at home.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

