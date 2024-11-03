Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first ten weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

We finally have some change at the top as Iowa State dropped its first game of the season to Texas Tech, falling out of first place.

Here's an updated look at the Big 12 power rankings.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 21-42
Next game: at TCU

15. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. UCF L 12-56
Next game: BYE

14. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Iowa State

13. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. BYU

12. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 56-12
Next game: at Arizona State

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 34-37
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State

10. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State W 24-19
Next game: BYE

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Cincinnati

8. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. TCU W 37-34
Next game: BYE

7. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 42-21
Next game: vs. UCF

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Houston L 19-24
Next game: BYE

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State W 23-22
Next game: vs. Colorado

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. West Virginia

3. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Texas Tech

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 22-23
Next game: at Kansas

1. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Utah

