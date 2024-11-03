Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11
We finally have some change at the top as Iowa State dropped its first game of the season to Texas Tech, falling out of first place.
Here's an updated look at the Big 12 power rankings.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 21-42
Next game: at TCU
15. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. UCF L 12-56
Next game: BYE
14. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Iowa State
13. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. BYU
12. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 56-12
Next game: at Arizona State
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 34-37
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State
10. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State W 24-19
Next game: BYE
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Cincinnati
8. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. TCU W 37-34
Next game: BYE
7. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 42-21
Next game: vs. UCF
6. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Houston L 19-24
Next game: BYE
5. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State W 23-22
Next game: vs. Colorado
4. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. West Virginia
3. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Texas Tech
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 22-23
Next game: at Kansas
1. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Utah
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Record Predictions for the 2024-25 WVU Basketball Season
Penn State Fans Sing Country Roads Before College GameDay Show
What is West Virginia's Strength of Schedule Entering the 2024-25 Season?
WVU Mailbag: How Warm is Neal Brown's Seat? Nicco Marchiol's Turn? Defensive Changes + More