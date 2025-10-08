Between The Eers: Harsh Grades for WVU Football at Halfway Point of Brutal Season
Six games in, six games to go. This makes the perfect time for us to hand out some mid-term report cards to the West Virginia football team, looking at every aspect.
The Offense
Where do we start? The offensive line has been abysmal, the quarterback position has been a rotating door, the running back room has been beat up, and the wide receiver group hasn't produced explosive plays. It's been bad, but just how bad?
The Defense
Through the first three games, we were talking about how defensive coordinator Zac Alley was worth every dang penny WVU paid to pry him away from Oklahoma. That's still the case, but the last three games have humbled the future head talk narrative for the time being. At some point, Alley will be a head coach, but it's not going to happen next season.
The Special Teams Unit
We also take a quick glance at the special teams unit, which has been pretty underwhelming given the lack of returns, the big returns they've allowed, and not putting the ball through the end zone nearly as much as they should on kickoffs.
Coaching/Development
Eugene Napoleon and I round out the show by hitting on how this coaching staff has done in not only developing, but putting guys in a position to succeed. Because of the long list of injuries, it is a bit challenging to find a fair grade for the staff, given the limited options, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
