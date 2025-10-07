Mountaineers Now

Updated WVU Football Redshirt Tracker: Who Still Qualifies, Who Doesn't?

Several Mountaineers can be redshirted at this point in time, but some are pushing right up against the number of games played.

Schuyler Callihan

We're officially at the halfway point of the 2025 season, and while the majority of the West Virginia roster has crossed the five-game mark, there are still several players who are eligible for a redshirt, having played in four or fewer games.

With QB Nicco Marchiol, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, and WR Oran Singleton no longer with the team, we will leave them off this list. Also, players like wide receiver Jeff Weimer, running back Tye Edwards, bandit Jimmori Robinson, safety Justin Harrington, and wide receiver Preston Fox are unable to play another year, so you won't see their names either.

Keep in mind that some players listed have already received a redshirt, but could get a medical redshirt if an injury occurs. The four-game mark remains in play there as well.

Can’t get a redshirt (has played in at least five games)

Offense: RB Clay Ash, WR Cam Vaughn, WR Rodney Gallagher III, TE Grayson Barnes, TE Ryan Ward, OT Nick Krahe, C Landen Livingston

Defense: DL Devin Grant, DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Nate Gabriel, DL Edward Vesterinen, DL Asani Redwood, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., BAN Braden Siders, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Reid Carrico, LB Chase Wilson, LB Ashton Woods, LB Ben Bogle, LB Ben Cutter, CB Jason Chambers, CB Jordan Scruggs, CB Nick Taylor, CB Michael Coats Jr., S Derek Carter Jr., S Israel Boyce, S Kekoura Tarnue, S Fred Perry, S Darrian Lewis, S Jordan Walker

One more appearance burns a redshirt (has played in four games)

Offense: QB Scotty Fox, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Cyncir Bowers, WR Jarod Bowie, TE Jacob Barrick, OT Malik Agbo, OL Donovan Haslem, C Carson Lee

Defense: N/S Chris Fileppo

Three games played

Offense: RB Diore Hubbard, OL Josh Aisosa, TE Greg Genross, OL Josh Aisosa,

Defense: DL Corey McIntyre Jr., CB Tyrence Crutcher, CB Keyshawn Robinson

Two games played

Offense: WR Armoni Weaver, WR Logan Ramper, WR Cyrus Traugh, WR Jarel Williams, TE Noah Braham, OL Brandon Homady

Defense: N/A

One game played

Offense: WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, TE Colin McBee, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Robby Martin, OL Mickel Clay

Defense: DL Oluwaseyi Omotosho, DL Jackson Biser, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Quinton Goins, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, DL Elijah Simmons, LB Caden Biser, LB Mike Hastie, LB John Lewis, S Julien Horton, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S Will Davis

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

