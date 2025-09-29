Between The Eers: Can WVU Football Compete in This Era of NIL?
One of the most frequently asked questions in this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag was about roster spending. How much did the Mountaineers spend? Is it enough? Will they have more money? Can they "buy" better talent in the transfer portal in future offseasons?
The short answer to that question is yes.
This year, the Mountaineers were more concerned with numbers, more than anything. They had to make sure they could field a roster, so the focus was more on building out a roster, rather than competing for some of the top-tier talent in the transfer portal. When you have to fill 80+ spots on the roster, you don't have the ability to pursue some of that truly elite talent.
This upcoming offseason, WVU won't bring in nearly as big a transfer portal class, which means they should be able to raise the floor on not only the money they're able to dish out, but the quality of players they go after. Each year, the floor should rise as you depend on the portal less and less.
On this morning's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss why WVU will get back on track and why patience is required.
