Three WVU Commits Who Could Make an Immediate Impact on Offense in 2026
It's no secret that West Virginia's offense has struggled through the first six games of the 2025 season, and while growth is certainly possible over the final six games, much of the improvements will come from the 2026 recruiting class, be it the high school commits or future transfer portal additions.
Of those currently committed, there are several candidates who I believe could make an immediate impact, but three in particular stand out to me.
RB SirPaul Cheeks (5'9", 185 lbs)
Rich Rod may have found himself another hidden gem at running back. Cheeks is a dynamic playmaker who is a serious home run threat. The speed is real. He's got such a quick first step that many times he gets out of the backfield, through the line of scrimmage, and to the second level without being touched. Once he gets past that second level, it's game over for the defense. In addition to the run game, he's equally as dangerous in the pass game out of the backfield. He catches it really well and gets upfield in a hurry. With Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Clay Ash, and Cyncir Bowers eligible to return, nothing is guaranteed, but it's going to be hard to keep him off the field.
TE Sam Hamilton (6'4", 230 lbs)
Hamilton is an under-the-radar recruit that I think will surprise some people. He's a legitimate receiving threat who can rack up yardage after the catch, but is far from a liability as a blocker. As a matter of fact, you can tell he takes pride in blocking and thoroughly enjoys the physicality aspect of it. Technique will improve over time, but he'll come to Morgantown at a good starting point. Given how thin the tight end room is in 2026, he should be well-positioned to see the field as a true freshman.
OL Camden Goforth (6'4", 295 lbs)
Remember when it was almost automatic that offensive linemen would redshirt? Those days are long gone. We saw it under Neal Brown with Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum starting as true freshmen, and while I'm not going to go as far as saying Goforth will start or make the unfair comparison to the two aforementioned All-Americans, I do believe he'll be in the rotation. His work ethic is unmatched, and he'll do whatever it takes to be ready for the 2026 season. He primarily plays right guard and is dominant in the run game, constantly mauling those lined up across from him and laying some crushing hits when he's asked to pull. Fans are going to fall in love with his style — he's physical, nasty, and already has that hard edge mentality. The strength is off the charts, and it's only going to improve once he gets into WVU's weight room. There are many times when he just effortlessly slams a defender down to the ground. It's going to be fun watching him develop.
