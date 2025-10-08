The One Thing Ross Hodge Did That Sold Kingston Whitty on West Virginia
Ross Hodge hasn't coached his first game at West Virginia yet, but he's already winning... on the recruiting trail. He's already picked up a pair of four-star commitments for the 2026 class and has some big-time visitors on the horizon.
Today, our focus is on the latest addition to the '26 class, guard Kingston Whitty, who plays in Arden, North Carolina, but is originally from Atlanta, Georgia.
Shortly after he made his decision to commit to the Mountaineers, he revealed to West Virginia On SI what sold him on the program.
"Coach Hodge and the coaching staff were consistent with their recruitment throughout the process and explaining how my style of play fits into their system. During my visit, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand how intense and detailed the staff were in their approach to practicing and development," he said. "For example, during practice, Coach Hodge broke down plays and gave immediate feedback to players. This demonstrated that this is definitely a place where I can continue to grow. I also liked that the entire staff believed in me, not only as a player, but also as a student athlete. The coaches emphasized high character and competitiveness, and those are also values that are important to me and my family."
Whitty entertained offers from a number of other programs such as Belmont, Binghampton, Boston, Bradley, Chattanooga, Dartmouth, Fordham, George Mason, Georgia Southern, Holy Cross, Illinois-Chicago, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Loyola Maryland, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Northeastern, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Richmond, Sanford, Stetson, Tennessee, Toledo, UC Davis, UC San Diego, and Youngstown State. Once he left Morgantown, he knew where he wanted to be and truly believed in Ross Hodge's vision for him.
As a junior last season, Whitty averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
Quick Scout
Whitty plays very under control and is a natural with the ball in his hands. Loves the pressure the rim and can finish through contact or off-balance if the shot is altered by a leaping defender. May only shoot 33% from three, but has the look of someone who will grow into a high 30s percentage shooter from range.
