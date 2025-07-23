Between The Eers: It's Time for the SEC to Get On Board with Scheduling
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti took a shot at the SEC by saying Indiana is adopting an "SEC scheduling philosophy," after they dropped a home-and-home series with Virginia and replaced it with home games versus Kennesaw State and Austin Peay.
This isn't good for college football, but neither is the SEC playing only eight conference games and playing a cupcake in November while everyone else is beating each other up as they try to make their way to the College Football Playoff. Some may argue that it doesn't matter when you play an FCS team, but it does. SEC teams are getting a glorified scrimmage in which their starters can come out of the game before halftime.
It's time for the SEC, and the rest of college football, to get on board with equal scheduling. That's what we discuss on today's episode of Between The Eers.
