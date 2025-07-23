Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: It's Time for the SEC to Get On Board with Scheduling

College football would be better if the SEC played nine league games and no cupcakes in November.

Schuyler Callihan

Scheduling is Broken in College Football — Here's How to Fix It.mp4
Scheduling is Broken in College Football — Here's How to Fix It.mp4 /
In this story:

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti took a shot at the SEC by saying Indiana is adopting an "SEC scheduling philosophy," after they dropped a home-and-home series with Virginia and replaced it with home games versus Kennesaw State and Austin Peay.

This isn't good for college football, but neither is the SEC playing only eight conference games and playing a cupcake in November while everyone else is beating each other up as they try to make their way to the College Football Playoff. Some may argue that it doesn't matter when you play an FCS team, but it does. SEC teams are getting a glorified scrimmage in which their starters can come out of the game before halftime.

It's time for the SEC, and the rest of college football, to get on board with equal scheduling. That's what we discuss on today's episode of Between The Eers.

If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Best Virginia Topples Top Seeded Elite Nation

The WVU Recruiting Classes That Produced the Most NFL Draft Picks Since 2000

If the Big 12 Expands Again, These Are the Seven Schools to Consider

Between The Eers: West Virginia Football's Interesting Hypothetical Valuation

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football