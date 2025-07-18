Mountaineers Now

Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason

A look at where former Mountaineers will be playing in 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University receiver Traylon Ray.
West Virginia University receiver Traylon Ray. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
It's been an offseason full of transformation for the West Virginia football roster, as Rich Rodriguez made a haul of changes to the roster. Some players from last year's team just didn't fit, while some thought they would be better off starting fresh elsewhere.

33 scholarship players from last year's team have landed at another school. There are a few others who either haven't picked a new school or have, and it's not reported anywhere. A slew of walk-ons also exited the program, but this breakdown is exclusively centered around the scholarship guys.

Below is a look at where each of them landed, followed by a breakdown of how many are playing at the Power Four, Group of Six, FCS, and JUCO levels.

QB Ryder Burton  —-> UAB

RB CJ Donaldson —-> Ohio State

RB Traevon Dunbar —-> South Alabama

RB Jaylen Anderson —-> South Dakota

WR Brandon Rehmann —-> Delaware

WR Traylon Ray —-> Ole Miss

WR Hudson Clement —-> Illinois

WR Ric’Darious Farmer —-> UCF

WR TJ Johnson —-> Southern Miss

TE Will Dixon —-> Rhode Island

OL Tomas Rimac —-> Virginia Tech

OL Kyle Altuner —-> Virginia Tech

OL Johnny Williams —-> Missouri

OL Justin Terry —-> Ohio State

OL Sullivan Weidman —-> UMass

OL Lucas Austin —-> Virginia Tech

TE Jack Sammarco —-> Alabama

DL Makai Byerson —-> Boston College

DL Elijah Kinsler —-> Southern Miss

EDGE Obinna Onwuka —-> Coastal Carolina

EDGE Oryend Fisher —-> UTEP

LB Josiah Trotter —-> Missouri

LB Trey Lathan —-> Kansas

LB Rickey Williams —-> Toledo

CB TJ Crandall —-> Oregon State

CB Ayden Garnes —-> Arizona

CB Jordan Jackson —-> Gardner-Webb

CB Chris Henry —-> Coastal Carolina

CB Key’on Washington —-> Bowling Green

DB Raleigh Collins III —-> New Hampshire

S Jaheem Joseph —-> UNLV

S Josiah Jackson —-> Garden City CC

S Aden Tagaloa-Nelson —-> Eastern Kentucky

14/33 transferred to a Power Four program

13/33 transferred to a Group of Six program

5/33 transferred to a FCS program

1/33 transferred to a JUCO program

