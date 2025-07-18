Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason
It's been an offseason full of transformation for the West Virginia football roster, as Rich Rodriguez made a haul of changes to the roster. Some players from last year's team just didn't fit, while some thought they would be better off starting fresh elsewhere.
33 scholarship players from last year's team have landed at another school. There are a few others who either haven't picked a new school or have, and it's not reported anywhere. A slew of walk-ons also exited the program, but this breakdown is exclusively centered around the scholarship guys.
Below is a look at where each of them landed, followed by a breakdown of how many are playing at the Power Four, Group of Six, FCS, and JUCO levels.
QB Ryder Burton —-> UAB
RB CJ Donaldson —-> Ohio State
RB Traevon Dunbar —-> South Alabama
RB Jaylen Anderson —-> South Dakota
WR Brandon Rehmann —-> Delaware
WR Traylon Ray —-> Ole Miss
WR Hudson Clement —-> Illinois
WR Ric’Darious Farmer —-> UCF
WR TJ Johnson —-> Southern Miss
TE Will Dixon —-> Rhode Island
OL Tomas Rimac —-> Virginia Tech
OL Kyle Altuner —-> Virginia Tech
OL Johnny Williams —-> Missouri
OL Justin Terry —-> Ohio State
OL Sullivan Weidman —-> UMass
OL Lucas Austin —-> Virginia Tech
TE Jack Sammarco —-> Alabama
DL Makai Byerson —-> Boston College
DL Elijah Kinsler —-> Southern Miss
EDGE Obinna Onwuka —-> Coastal Carolina
EDGE Oryend Fisher —-> UTEP
LB Josiah Trotter —-> Missouri
LB Trey Lathan —-> Kansas
LB Rickey Williams —-> Toledo
CB TJ Crandall —-> Oregon State
CB Ayden Garnes —-> Arizona
CB Jordan Jackson —-> Gardner-Webb
CB Chris Henry —-> Coastal Carolina
CB Key’on Washington —-> Bowling Green
DB Raleigh Collins III —-> New Hampshire
S Jaheem Joseph —-> UNLV
S Josiah Jackson —-> Garden City CC
S Aden Tagaloa-Nelson —-> Eastern Kentucky
14/33 transferred to a Power Four program
13/33 transferred to a Group of Six program
5/33 transferred to a FCS program
1/33 transferred to a JUCO program
