How to Watch WVU vs. Utah: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info
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Well, it's here — the final game of the regular season, and I get the sense that many West Virginia fans are looking forward to the conclusion, given how this year went.
Another heartbreaking loss to Houston on Saturday drops the Mountaineers to 5-6 on the season, and now they need to beat the No. 2 team in the country, Utah, on the road, to become bowl-eligible. That's the situation after starting the year 3-0.
Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Utah (11-0, 8-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Friday, November 27th, 9 p.m. EST
Where: Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
TV/Streaming: FOX
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Series History vs. Utah: Utah leads 3-0
Utah rolled West Virginia in its first-ever meeting, all the way back in 1964 in the Liberty Bowl, 32-6, in Atlantic City.
They met again in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2017, a game in which West Virginia didn't have a great shot, with starting quarterback Will Grier sidelined with a broken finger.
Last year, they were without starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol, not that he would have made a difference in a 34-point loss.
And now, there's a chance Mike Hawkins Jr. could miss this week's game. If he is unable to go, that would make three straight matchups against the Utes in which the Mountaineers didn't have their starting quarterback.
What's at stake
Utah: An undefeated regular season and holding on to a top spot in the College Football Playoff.
West Virginia: Bowl eligibility and avoiding a fifth losing season in the last six years.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_