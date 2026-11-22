Well, it's here — the final game of the regular season, and I get the sense that many West Virginia fans are looking forward to the conclusion, given how this year went.

Another heartbreaking loss to Houston on Saturday drops the Mountaineers to 5-6 on the season, and now they need to beat the No. 2 team in the country, Utah, on the road, to become bowl-eligible. That's the situation after starting the year 3-0.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Utah (11-0, 8-0 Big 12)

Date/Time: Friday, November 27th, 9 p.m. EST

Where: Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History vs. Utah: Utah leads 3-0

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah rolled West Virginia in its first-ever meeting, all the way back in 1964 in the Liberty Bowl, 32-6, in Atlantic City.

They met again in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2017, a game in which West Virginia didn't have a great shot, with starting quarterback Will Grier sidelined with a broken finger.

Last year, they were without starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol, not that he would have made a difference in a 34-point loss.

And now, there's a chance Mike Hawkins Jr. could miss this week's game. If he is unable to go, that would make three straight matchups against the Utes in which the Mountaineers didn't have their starting quarterback.

What's at stake

Utah: An undefeated regular season and holding on to a top spot in the College Football Playoff.

West Virginia: Bowl eligibility and avoiding a fifth losing season in the last six years.

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