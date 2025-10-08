Deion Sanders Shares Private Moments Before Having 16th Surgery in Last Three Years
Deion Sanders was back in an all-too-familiar place on Tuesday—the hospital undergoing yet another surgery.
This time the Colorado coach, who underwent surgery in the offseason to remove bladder cancer, had a procedure done on his left foot after he was seen limping during last Saturday's loss to TCU. After the game he said he thought he had more blood clots in his foot. This was his 16th surgery in the last three years.
Sanders said at his press conference on Tuesday morning that he would be having procedure done in the afternoon and that he would be back at practice on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, his son Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video his dad getting ready for his latest surgery.
"I'm in here 16 times in the last three years in the same position, never doubting God, never stressing, never second-guessing," Sanders said in the video.
Here's hoping this latest procedure will help alleviate the pain that Sanders has been feeling recently because he's certainly be through enough the past few years, which includes having two of his toes amputated.
Sanders and the 2-4 Buffaloes will take on No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday.