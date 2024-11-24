Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 14

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first thirteen weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

Here it is...the final week of the regular season and the race to the Big 12 title game is as heated as it gets.

Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State are all tied at the top of the standings with a league record of 6-2. That being said, a few others are still mathematically in the mix - Kansas State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and even West Virginia are still alive despite needing a lot of things to fall their way in addition to doing their part to win their respective regular-season finale.

This past week's notable results

Kansas remains one of the hottest teams in the country, taking down Colorado by 16. With that win, Kansas becomes the first team in FBS history to have a losing record yet rip off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents.

BYU dropped their second straight game in a thriller on the road at Arizona State and no longer sit in the driver's seat like they have all year long.

And finally, Iowa State survived a scare on the road against Utah to be a part of that four-way tie at the top of the league.

Let's take a look at an updated batch of Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 14.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 48-56
Next game: at Colorado

15. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 28-31
Next game: at UCF

14. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 28-49
Next game: vs. Arizona State

13. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 21-31
Next game: vs. Utah

12. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 10-20
Next game: vs. BYU

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 15-41
Next game: vs. TCU

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 31-21
Next game: at Texas Tech

9. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Colorado W 37-21
Next game: at Baylor

8. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 49-28
Next game: at Cincinnati

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 56-48
Next game: at West Virginia

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 41-15
Next game: at Iowa State

5. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 20-10
Next game: vs. Kansas

4. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 23-28
Next game: vs. Houston

3. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. BYU W 28-23
Next game: at Arizona

2. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 21-37
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 31-28
Next game: vs. Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

