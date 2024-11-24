Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 14
Here it is...the final week of the regular season and the race to the Big 12 title game is as heated as it gets.
Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State are all tied at the top of the standings with a league record of 6-2. That being said, a few others are still mathematically in the mix - Kansas State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and even West Virginia are still alive despite needing a lot of things to fall their way in addition to doing their part to win their respective regular-season finale.
This past week's notable results
Kansas remains one of the hottest teams in the country, taking down Colorado by 16. With that win, Kansas becomes the first team in FBS history to have a losing record yet rip off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents.
BYU dropped their second straight game in a thriller on the road at Arizona State and no longer sit in the driver's seat like they have all year long.
And finally, Iowa State survived a scare on the road against Utah to be a part of that four-way tie at the top of the league.
Let's take a look at an updated batch of Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 14.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 48-56
Next game: at Colorado
15. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 28-31
Next game: at UCF
14. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 28-49
Next game: vs. Arizona State
13. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 21-31
Next game: vs. Utah
12. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 10-20
Next game: vs. BYU
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 15-41
Next game: vs. TCU
10. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 31-21
Next game: at Texas Tech
9. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Colorado W 37-21
Next game: at Baylor
8. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 49-28
Next game: at Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 56-48
Next game: at West Virginia
6. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 41-15
Next game: at Iowa State
5. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 20-10
Next game: vs. Kansas
4. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 23-28
Next game: vs. Houston
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. BYU W 28-23
Next game: at Arizona
2. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 21-37
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 31-28
Next game: vs. Kansas State
