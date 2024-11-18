WVU Wide Receiver Jaden Bray Suffers Setback, Considered 'Doubtful' for UCF Game
It's a different week, the same story for the West Virginia wide receiver room as they continue to be shorthanded heading into the final home game of the regular season.
Sophomore Traylon Ray underwent surgery over the weekend and Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray was on track to make his return this week, but that doesn't look likely at this point, according to head coach Neal Brown.
Brown provides injury update for the week
"Garnes and Burks will continue to be out. Traylon Ray will obviously be out for the rest of the year. Jaden Bray had a little bit of a setback. I was trending toward feeling pretty good about him, and then he had a little setback today, so I think he's probably doubtful."
Bray has appeared in just five games this season, recording two catches for 88 yards, each going for 44 a piece. He was expected to be one of the top receiving threats in West Virginia's offense this season after putting together an impressive summer and fall camp. The undisclosed injury has prevented him from doing so, but Brown remains confident that he'll be a huge help when available.
How West Virginia will handle the shorthanded WR room
“I think similar to when Hudson (Clement) was out. We take a team approach," Brown said on Monday. "Now, we’re going to miss him. I think that by the time Traylon’s career is done here he’s going to be a really high-level player, and I really think the NFL is in his future. This is a minor setback. He’ll make the full recovery. It looked bad, but he’s going to make the full recovery and he’s in good spirits. We’ll miss him. But we also got some guys that we can plug and play. Preston (Fox) will take a bigger role. Jarel Williams will play a little bit more on offense. Justin Robinson needs to play more like he did against Cincinnati, not like he did against Baylor. And I believe he will. It will be a committee approach.”
Brown also mentioned that Rodney Gallagher and true freshman DayDay Farmer will continue to split reps at the slot, but help on the outside is the biggest concern at the moment. Justin Robinson has the skillset and is more than capable, but for whatever reason, the coaching staff is more concerned about his off-ball ability instead of just getting him on the field and throwing him the football.
Brown's evaluation of Robinson
“First of all, he’s really, really talented. From a size perspective, he’s 6’4” plus. He’s 220 pounds. He runs well. It’s the consistency aspect. He was really good when the ball was thrown to him. He’s got to be better when the ball is not getting thrown to him. He’ll continue to play, and he’ll continue to be productive, but he’s got to play away from the ball as well. He’s talented. He’s a guy that has Sunday ability. He’s got to go out and be consistent.”
