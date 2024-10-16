Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 8
Another sloppy week of picks last week going a miserable 1-4, dropping my overall record on the year to 46-26. I'll admit, I've been in a rut these past couple of weeks, but I feel pretty good about some of these games in Week 8. Let's see if we can get it turned around.
BYU 34, Oklahoma State 17
I can't remember the last time Oklahoma State began Big 12 Conference play 0-4. Have they? Well, if not, they'll find their way to that record by the end of Friday night/early Saturday morning. BYU Is red hot right now and appears to be a legit contender in the league. The Cowboys have way too many issues defensively and inconsistent QB play to go on the road and win.
Kansas State at West Virginia
Score prediction will be released on Thursday.
Cincinnati 27, Arizona State 23
I can't believe I'm saying (or typing) this but Cincinnati/Arizona State is the best game in the Big 12 in Week 8. Yes, it really is. Two teams who have overachieved to this point of the season and with a win, can really put themselves in the mix. I love what Kenny Dillingham has done with Arizona State, but I expect a slight hangover following the win to Utah. I'll go with the home team here.
Kansas 30, Houston 16
The poor Jayhawks have found themselves on the wrong side of four one-score games already this season. After a much-needed bye week, they finally get back in the win column and in a big way. No sweat here with the Cougs.
Colorado 34, Arizona 28
This one right here is my least confident pick of the week. I feel like Colorado is the better team, but I do worry about how they handle last week's late loss to Kansas State just a little bit. Noah Fifita hasn't been as sharp as last season and has been a bit turnover-prone, so I'll take the Buffs bouncing back on the road.
Texas Tech 40, Baylor 27
Texas Tech is another team that is overachieving through the first half of the season entering this game at 5-1. For Baylor to win, they need their defense to play well and I just don't see a scenario where they're able to stop this potent passing attack by the Red Raiders and Behren Morton. Wreck'Em.
Iowa State 38, UCF 10
What did I tell you about UCF? I may have struggled with my picks the last couple of weeks, but I've been all over UCF's collapse and predicted this to be the case way before the season started. This is an overhyped football team for absolutely no reason. Iowa State pummels the Knights, dropping them below .500
Utah 28, TCU 17
This feels like more of a toss-up game than it should be, but Utah is clearly the better team even with the below-average play from Isaac Wilson at quarterback. The Frogs' defense is a mess right now and I have no interest in backing them. Give me the Utes.
