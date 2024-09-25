Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 5
We had just an above-average week last week, going 5-3 in our Big 12 score predictions. That brings our season record to 41-11. There should be a lot of one-score games this week, so hopefully we are on the right side of those and finish Week 5 with a winning record.
Oklahoma State 28, Kansas State 24
It's hard to believe that one of these two Big 12 contenders is going to fall to 0-2 in league play. My head is telling me K-State, but my gut says Mike Gundy always finds a way when you think it's about to fall apart. This will be an exciting game from start to finish, but the Cowboys leave Manhattan victorious.
Baylor 21, BYU 20
Upset! Baylor is a little better than perceived. They're not a top half of the league team, but when they play their best, they can upset anyone. BYU is coming off a big win over Kansas State and this feels like a hangover/flat spot for the Cougars on the road.
Kansas 27, TCU 24
The Jayhawks are a talented team that just keeps falling on the wrong side of one-score games. Not this week. Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, and Co. run all over the Frogs to get back to even in league play.
UCF 34, Colorado 30
The Knights are two touchdown favorites over the Buffs! Two! Can someone please explain to me how everyone is so stupidly high on UCF? I mean, holy moly. I don't understand the love affair with them whatsoever. I do believe they get the win, but not a chance of them covering a large number like that.
Iowa State 30, Houston 7
The Cougars are in for a long season. There's no better way to put it. Iowa State will take control of this game early in the third quarter and run away with it. Not much else to say with this one.
Texas Tech 36, Cincinnati 27
Cincinnati is a sneaky 3-1 and could be 4-0 if they didn't have the collapse of the Pitt game. Tech, on the other hand, has looked better each week defensively since they gave up 52 to Abilene Christian. There could be sloppy weather on the way and if so, I trust Tahj Brooks to outplay Cincy running back Corey Kiner.
Utah 29, Arizona 24
The Utes had a comfortable lead on the road last week at Oklahoma State and then proceeded to let the Cowboys make it an interesting finish. I could see a repeat of that this week. Arizona has enough talent to make this one a good game down to the wire, but the Utah defense will be the difference in this game.
