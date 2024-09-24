WVU WR Hudson Clement Graded Among Top Receivers in College Football
West Virginia redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hudson Clement made a statement this past Saturday in the team's Big 12 opening win over the Kansas Jayhawks. The former walk-on caught seven passes for 150 yards on the day, earning him the fourth-highest grade of any receiver in college football, according to Pro Football Focus.
WVU head coach Neal Brown talked about his performance in his postgame press conference and then again on Monday, noting Clement is an extremely talented player who will continue to make plays for the Mountaineer offense.
“Hudson Clement probably played his best game of his career. I thought he played at a high level. (He) won a lot versus man coverage. He was productive, but he even won more and the ball didn’t get to him,” Brown said. “He’s a high-end player and I even said it last year after we played Duquesne. I was like, hey, this is a cool story but I’m telling you he’s a good player. This isn’t like one time he gets three touchdowns and not to be heard of. He was just so hellbent on making sure everybody knew he was a good player that he was putting a lot of pressure on himself. And my message was to him, hey, you’re a sophomore. Relax and play. If you just play as hard as you can possibly play, you’re going to make plays. And he did."
