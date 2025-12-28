West Virginia Receiver will Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University wide receiver Jarel Williams announced on social media that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

“I am deeply thankful for my time at WVU, which provided the opportunity to earn my Bachelor of Science degree and compete as a Mountaineer. The journey has been full of growth and learning. I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer to explore my next opportunity,” Williams said.

Williams contributed primarily on special teams while providing depth at wide receiver during his time in Morgantown. He recorded two special teams tackles last season while he was in the

A redshirt sophomore in 2024, Williams earned Academic All–Big 12 Conference First Team honors for the second consecutive year. He appeared in all 13 games, logging snaps on offense and playing a significant role on special teams. Williams was on the field for 164 total plays, including 117 on special teams, highlighting his versatility and reliability.

His busiest performance of the season came at Texas Tech, where he played a season-high 30 snaps, including 18 on offense. Williams also added a highlight late in the year with a 17-yard reception against Memphis in the Frisco Bowl, gaining postseason experience.

During the 2023 season, Williams again earned Academic All–Big 12 First Team recognition while appearing in all 13 games. He saw a season-high 17 offensive snaps at UCF and logged nine special teams plays against Oklahoma State, continuing to be a dependable depth option.

Williams enrolled at the West Virginia Mountaineers in January 2022 and redshirted his true freshman season. He was named to the Academic All–Big 12 Rookie Team and saw action against Towson, beginning a career marked by consistency, versatility, and strong academic achievement.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SIEmpty heading

WVU Leading Receiver will Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

It May End in a Bidding War, but WVU Should Enter the Mix for the Nation's Top Rusher

Two New QB Portal Options That Actually Make Sense for Rich Rod, West Virginia

Predicting Every Game on West Virginia's Big 12 Conference Schedule

How Much Money is Too Much for West Virginia to Spend on a Transfer Quarterback?