Which WVU Freshman Are Set to Redshirt?
This is a critical week for the freshmen on the West Virginia football roster as they try to make a late push to earn more playing time for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Some guys are clear redshirts due to developmental reasons, medical, or because they have several experienced guys in front of them on the depth chart. Others are on the fence and could play their way out of a redshirt with a strong week of practice during the bye week.
As far as the likely-to-be redshirted freshmen are concerned, WVU head coach Neal Brown offered some insight on more than a handful of those guys and how they could help the team down the line.
“At receiver, Brandon Rehmann, he’s going to be a really good player. Dom Collins is fast just like you thought, just has to learn how to play the position. (Gregory) Genross is a guy that doesn’t have a redshirt but it’s been a big jump in level of play for him. He’s really talented and would be Kole’s backup from a pass-receiving threat. And I could see him the more he gets comfortable being able to help us later in the year. The o-linemen need some time, but I feel good about them from an athletic standpoint. I think those guys are going to be able to play here. Linebackers, Curtis Jones is playing a lot for us on special teams. Rickey (Williams) missed a lot in preseason, but Rickey is going to be a high-level player here. He gets downhill, he’s big, he’s strong. I like what he’s doing. And then the other DBs, like Keyshawn Robinson is going to help us on special teams. Zae Jennings is going to be a good player, he’s just got to learn how to play on defense. (Makai) Byerson is going to be a really good player. He’s battling through an injury right now. He’s going to redshirt, but he’s a hit in recruiting for sure.”
Others that Brown did not mention that will almost certainly redshirt are center Kyle Altuner, offensive tackle Lucas Austin, safety Jason Cross, edge rusher Obinna Onwuka, quarterback Khalil Wilkins, offensive tackle Justin Terry, and defensive back Chris Henry.
