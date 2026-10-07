Brent Brennan Talks WVU, Calls QB Mike Hawkins Jr. a 'Total Badass'

It might not be a nighttime kick like West Virginia fans were hoping for, but Arizona head coach Brent Brennan knows his team is up for a major challenge taking on the Mountaineers in what will be a 9 a.m. start for their body clocks.

“A very, very difficult road game. Travel, going against a very well-coached team; the environment is going to be on us — all the stuff you would expect going on the road in the Big 12.”

Brennan said that the Wildcats will leave Tucson Thursday to give their bodies time to adjust to the time difference, but he's not going to allow the early kick to be an excuse. He's well aware that he has enough on his hands with the WVU offense.

“Offensively, explosive. Crazy tempo team. A lot of plus-1 run game with the quarterback. They want to run the football, and they do a great job of that. Their running back is a total stud. He’s run for a ton of yards, lots of explosive plays. The quarterback is a stud. Total badass. That’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

Hawkins enters Week 6 leading all Big 12 quarterbacks with the most touchdowns responsible for, with 18, and has rushed for multiple scores in four straight games. Right now, there may not be a better QB/RB duo in the entire league than Hawkins and Cam Cook, and because of them, they'll always have a chance to win.

Defensively, it's been a tough watch for Mountaineer fans, and while Brennan didn't necessarily evaluate that unit in his weekly presser, he did give them credit for a few things.

“Defensively, they are multiple, high-pressure team. They are tough to plan for because there’s a lot of variation there, so you’re not always sure of what you’re going to get. They’ve been pretty stingy in the red zone, and they’ve been pretty good on 3rd down.”

This is just the second time that West Virginia and Arizona have ever met on the football field, and Brennan and Rodriguez will face off against one another for the first time ever. Although the two have never crossed paths during a season, Brennan did say that he heard Rodriguez speak at a coaches' clinic in Oregon around 2012 and was very impressed with what he heard and saw that day.

“He’s a football guy, and he’s obviously a great coach because he’s won pretty much everywhere he’s been and really creative offensively. I remember watching those teams with Pat White and how different it all looked and how fast they played. He’s always been really good to me. Really friendly. Loved his time in Tucson. I got a ton of respect for him.”