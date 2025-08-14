CBS Analyst Predicts Pitt Will Hand West Virginia Its First Loss of the Season
Week one feels like a lock for West Virginia as they'll open up the season against Robert Morris. The Mountaineers have never lost to an FCS opponent, and even with 70+ newcomers, they should be able to coast to victory in the opener.
Week two is a little tricky with an unusual road trip to Athens to take on the Ohio Bobcats, who just won the MAC in 2024. They lost their head coach, Tim Albin, to Charlotte, but promoted their offensive coordinator, Brian Smith, keeping the identity the same with returning starting quarterback Parker Navarro. If West Virginia's not careful, it could get caught looking ahead to the Backyard Brawl and stub their toe on the road.
CBS Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford expects the Mountaineers to be unscathed through the first two weeks, but predicts that West Virginia's first loss will come to Pitt at home.
"This one's admittedly a toss-up. Rich Rodriguez gets the Panthers in Morgantown with a chance to move to 3-0 on the season in his return to West Virginia. We're trusting the firepower Pitt returns on defense here with a couple future early-round picks just a bit more than what the Mountaineers will be working with offensively."
I understand the thinking behind this pick, and it's not at all crazy to believe Pitt could win this game. In all likelihood, they'll enter game week as the favorite. They have more continuity and obviously have fewer question marks than the Mountaineers. But with this game being in Morgantown and it being a semi-revenge game for Rich Rod, I don't see West Virginia falling here.
For me, I see West Virginia's first loss coming the following week on the road at Kansas. The Jayhawks will be playing their first Big 12 game in their newly renovated stadium and have some hype behind them entering the year. That place will be buzzing, and WVU will be mentally and physically exhausted from the 60 minutes of the Backyard Brawl.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU OL Coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Believes He Has More Capable Centers Than He's Ever Had
West Virginia Native Jimbo Fisher Admits He's Still Wanting to Coach Football
Division II Cornerback Hubert Hendrickson III Commits to West Virginia for 2025 Season
West Virginia Makes a Late Large-Sized Addition to the Running Back Room
Pacman Jones Drops by Marshall's Practice to Visit Tony Gibson, Speak to the Team