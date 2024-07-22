Charles Wesley Godwin Talks WVU Football on SportsCenter
WVU alum and rising superstar in the country music space, Charles Wesley Godwin, appeared on SportsCenter on Sunday morning after performing at MetLife Stadium in New York over the weekend.
During the near ten-minute segment, Godwin talked about his music career, his walk-on attempt at WVU, his speech to the team last year, and how Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes uses his song for his pregame warmup tune.
"Testament to Coach (Neal) Brown for really reviving the culture of West Virginia football. He brought me in because I think Neal knew to make it in music, you've got to face a lot of adversity and there's a lot of hard lessons to get to where we are in the music business. So, I was able to show my experiences and some of the mentality that I've been able to develop over the years through all these experiences I've had and help those guys, pass that onto them, and be able to take that negativity that they might get in their life, flip it and turn it into an asset for them."
"We played down at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge last fall, so him and some of his teammates came out to the show and they came up for Country Roads. I knew he was a fan of the music, but I didn't find out until the first game when he went out there to warm up. Lots of West Virginian's are Pirates fans and so they're tagging me, 'Man, he's warming up to Cue Country Roads.' I absolutely love it and it seems to be good luck because he's killing it."
