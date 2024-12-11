Coaching Staff Move: West Virginia Loses First Assistant Following Neal Brown's Firing
Changes are coming to the West Virginia coaching staff and roster with a new head coach coming in, and the first domino on the coaching side of things fell today.
WVU defensive pass game coordinator/spears coach Tre Bell will be leaving for a position at UMass. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Bell is a quick young riser in the profession, quickly making his way up the ranks after finishing up his playing career at UConn in 2017. He started as a quality control coach at Eastern Kentucky in 2018, working with the defensive backs before moving on to Mississippi State for a couple of years as a grad assistant. Bell then filled the same role for one year at Florida State prior to landing his first position group as the corners coach at Akron.
Bell spent just one year on the West Virginia staff, but the move to UMass will give him not only job security but an expanded role on Joe Harasymiak's staff.
