Pacman Jones Posts Video Saying Rich Rodriguez to WVU is 'Official'
West Virginia's search for a new head football coach is about to come to an end. Well, according to former WVU defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones, it's already over.
Tuesday night, Pacman posted a video on X saying that Rich Rodriguez is coming back to West Virginia.
“It’s official! WVU is back! Rich Rodriguez back in Morgantown. To everybody at WVU, to everybody in the state of West Virginia, y’all got two things to be really happy about. One, Marshall. Coach Gibby. An unbelievable coach, without him I would not be where I am. Number two, the toughness of West Virginia is back!”
A few minutes later, Pacman posted another video stating that he would do what he could to help out the football program.
“I ain’t told y’all I ain’t got Pat McAfee money. Pat McAfee pay me, but I got a little money. Just a little bit. When Rodriguez get here, every DB that has two picks, me and my team we’re going to donate $100,000.”
No announcement has been made at this time, but according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, a decision is expected to come from WVU in the next 24-48 hours.
