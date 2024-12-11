Pat McAfee Speaks on Pacman Jones' Rich Rod Video & WVU's Search Nearing an End
West Virginia fans are beginning to grow impatient as the search for a new head coach is in its eleventh day. Things are starting to materialize and a decision is expected to be made in the coming days, possibly today.
West Virginia's all-time leading scorer Pat McAfee opened up his show on Wednesday, addressing the reports of WVU's coaching search possibly coming to an end and reacting to Pacman Jones' viral post announcing "it's official" between Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia.
“There is potential news coming out today in the college football world, at least that’s what the insiders are saying. Pacman Jones made an announcement for his alma mater’s West Virginia head coach last night. Obviously, that got the world buzzing. Pacman Jones is beloved back at West Virginia and could potentially be plugged into the right people who maybe are in the say and in the know of who is going to be the head coach. Everybody else that’s talking around it is saying a decision hasn’t been made yet. But I think I’d like to echo the sentiment of Adam “Pacman” Jones if that decision was made, I think a lot of us would be pumped. Now, there is certainly a lot to weigh for Wren Baker. If he gets the football hire right and we win, this guy is going to be talked about as one of the greatest athletic directors in the country. Now, how long will he remain at West Virginia after making that right decision? Maybe he’ll be able to call West Virginia home forever because we’ll all invest so much in sports that it’ll become a job that you don’t want to leave and experience warm weather all year. Nonetheless, I have faith in Wren Baker. I have respect for Wren Baker. And I think Wren Baker has done his due diligence for this West Virginia job.
“I believe there is a chance we find out who’s going to be the next head coach for the West Virginia University Mountaineers, and I want to let whoever it is know…I’m with ya. Let’s f****** go! I think…Because some name could pop out of nowhere and it’s like what are we doing right now? How did we do that? Going to have to show me, but I will always be a West Virginia supporter.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU is Nearing a Decision, Is It 100% Rich Rodriguez?
Report: WVU Coaching Search Expected to Reach Conclusion in 'Next 24-48 Hours'
Pacman Jones Posts Video Saying Rich Rodriguez to WVU is 'Official'
Gordon Gee Comments on the Potential Return of Rich Rodriguez