College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Kansas
The College Football 25 simulator provided us with a great ending last week for the Backyard Brawl and while it did come down to the wire, it didn't result in a West Virginia win as it had projected. This week, our simulated game predicts yet another thriller with the Mountaineers winning 35-31 over Kansas. There were five lead changes in the final two(!) minutes of the game. A video of the full simulated gameplay can be viewed at the top of this article.
SCORING BREAKDOWN
(KU) Luke Grimm 4-yard TD reception from Jalon Daniels - 3:18 in 1st QTR; 7-0 KU
(KU) Jalon Daniels 6-yard TD run - 1:55 in 2nd QTR; 14-0 KU
(WVU) Garrett Greene 8-yard TD pass to Justin Robinson - 0:15 in 2nd QTR;14-7 KU
(WVU) Jaylen Anderson 1-yard TD run - 0:55 in 3rd QTR; 14-14
(KU) Owen Piepergerdes 41-yard field goal - 4:16 in 4th QTR; 17-14 KU
(WVU) Preston Fox 6-yard TD reception from Garrett Greene - 2:02 in 4th QTR; WVU 21-17
(KU) Jalon Daniels 88-yard TD run - 1:45 in 4th QTR; KU 24-21
(WVU) Preston Fox 81-yard TD reception from Garrett Greene - 1:33 in 4th QTR; 28-24
(KU) Luke Grimm 28-yard TD reception from Jalon Daniels - 0:45 in 4th QTR; 31-28
(WVU) Hudson Clement 61-yard TD reception from Garrett Greene - 0:24 in 4th QTR; 35-31
PASSING
(WVU) Garrett Greene 17/20 357 yards, 3 TD
(KU) Jalon Daniels 14/20 224 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
RUSHING
(WVI) Jahiem White 11 carries 64 yards
(KU) Devin Neal 19 carries, 161 yards
RECEIVING
(WVU) Hudson Clement 4 receptions, 174 yards, TD
(WVU) Preston Fox 2 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TD
(KU) Luke Grimm 8 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas
at Oklahoma State
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
